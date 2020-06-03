Amitabh Bachchan Says His Is Not A Success Story, It Is A ‘Somehow Managing To Exist Story’

If there is one star that almost everybody in the world will be able to associate with Bollywood, it is the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. So, calling his career a 'success story' would be an understatement. Yet Big B humbly refuses to be called a success story, and says that his is a 'somehow managing to exist' story.

In an interview with IANS, Amitabh said, "My 'success story' is wrongly expressed. It is not a success story, it is a 'somehow managing to exist story', and a still trying story."

His upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. About working with Ayushmann, Amitabh said that it was an experience of working with an accomplished, competent and an immensely talented artiste.

When Ayushmann's choice of films were compared to his own, Big B said, "Firstly, every actor, artiste, creative talent, has the prerogative to make his or her own choices on the kind of work they wish to professionally get involved in -- bringing Ayushmann's choices as being similar to mine is incorrect. I cannot say about Ayushmann, but my choices have been the entire responsibility and dependence on the makers that I have had the privilege to work with. They chose me, not I them. You have to ask AK why he chose what he chose to do and with whom."

Talking about the younger generation of actors, he said, "The younger breed of actors are the most superior breed -- sorry, actually I don't like the word 'breed' -- I get visions of a horse stable. The younger generation or the present generation of artistes is an impeccable faultless faculty. They are a learning device or, to be more present time in my lingo, they are a 5-star Learning App."

Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

