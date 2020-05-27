Amitabh Bachchan Was Not Recognized When he Walked Around Lucknow During Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, dropped its trailer a few days back. Set in Lucknow, the film is a comical and endearing story about a tenant and his landlord.

Shoojit revealed that when they were shooting for the film in the heart of Lucknow, Amitabh was able to walk around the streets with no one recognizing him! He shared that the aim was to achieve a look where the legendary actor was not recognizable.

IANS quoted Shoojit as saying, "As we wanted every scene to be absolutely authentic and real, there were many shots situated in the absolute heart and congested streets of Hazratganj and Chowk, it is quite unbelievable to contemplate shooting scenes there! We used to shoot in the tiny charming alleys and gully of old Lucknow. We would get ready, and try to finish the shoots within an hour or so, so as not to draw too many crowds in the small lanes."

"Very few people realized what was happening and mostly nobody recognized Mr Bachchan, which was our aim. I did not want him to look like Amitabh Bachchan in the film, I wanted him to look and sound like Mirza, and that was what we achieved. Yes, after our shoots wrapped, he would often stroll around in the bylanes, chatting with the local people and experiencing the city, with nobody recognizing who he was," he added.

Gulabo Sitabo was earlier scheduled for release in theatres on April 17, 2020. However, it will now release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

