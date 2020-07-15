Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Appreciation Post For Doctors As He Battles COVID-19 In Hospital

After being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus on Saturday (July 11, 2020), Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for the same at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai. Recently, the actor penned a tribute for doctors from the hospital, in which he called them 'god like incarnations.'

Amitabh tweeted, "Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity."

Earlier, the superstar had taken to his Twitter handle to thank his fans and well-wishers for praying for his and his family's speedy recovery from COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan had written in his tweet, "Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you)

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for COVID-19. While Abhishek has been hospitalized for showing mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya who are asymptomatic, are quarantined at home.

Recently, hospital sources revealed that Amitabh and Abhishek are responding well to the treatment, and will be staying in the hospital for a week.

