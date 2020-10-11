Amitabh Bachchan Turns 78: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, & Others Wish The Superstar!
Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest superstar Hindi cinema has ever seen, turns 78 today. Big B is planning to have a simple birthday celebration this year with his immediate family members. Both the fans and film industry members have been showering Amitabh Bachchan with wishes and prayers on his special day, on social media platforms.
Coming to Bollywood, the popular faces of the industry including Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and others took to their official social media pages to wish the veteran. Have a look at the celeb posts...
Ayushmann Khurrana's Post
The talented actor, who is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan, penned down a special message for the superstar on his Instagram story. "Happy Birthday Amit Ji. I have always dreamed about working with you since childhood, and that dream came true so let's consider it a blessing. Your contribution to our industry is priceless. We will always remain thankful to you", wrote Ayushamann Khurrana.
Ajay Devgn's Post
The action star, who has shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan is several popular films, took to his social media pages, and shared a throwback picture with the superstar.
Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir 🎂@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020
Shilpa Shetty's Post
The stunning actress shared a throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan on her official social media pages, along with a sweet note.
View this post on Instagram
From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you... It’s been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura and persona still leave me awestruck. Wishing you great health, love, and success always. Happy birthday, Amitji! We love you ❤️🙏🏻 @amitabhbachchan . . #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan #legend #birthday #gratitude #wishes
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on
R Madhavan's Post
The charming actor took to his social media pages and wished Amitabh Bachchan, by sharing a lovely message along with the pictures clicked with the veteran actor.
View this post on Instagram
A Leagend, an inspiration, an institution onto himself, The one man whose feet I want to touch every time I meet him but he always engulfs me with the biggest warmest hug. Gods bless tou with a long healthy and a Happy life AMITJI. I will spend my life trying to emulate you. ❤️🙏🙏🙏 @amitabhbachchan HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.
A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on
Also Read:
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here's Why Big B Is Bollywood's True 'Shahenshah'
Prabhas Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday; Soon To Be Seen Sharing Space In Their Space