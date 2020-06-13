Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Joy As He Watches Gulabo Sitabo With His Entire Family!

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan expresses the joy of watching Gulabo Sitabo with his entire family. Shoojit Sircar's directorial, which witnessed a digital release yesterday (June 12, 2020), has received a mixed response from the netizens.

Big B writes, "There is the immense joy of sitting down together with the entire family and watching a film.. an experience that has happened for the first time.. the release film at home and in the presence of the family .. blessed to be in such.."

He further adds, "The GiboSibo released through Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and subtitled in 15 different languages. The instancy of the project is the amazement and more of such is believed to be in the following and the experience and the verdict and results and reactions are in a state of uniqueness .. for there is no technology yet to discover the eyes balls or the footfalls, in their numbers .. or in the possible results."

Big B further shares, "For the moment there does not seem to be any indication of whether the audiences shall prefer to go to the theatres or not .. and the outcome of that shall decide the condition of the product.. we that are involved in the creative should do our work .. and let the others give opinion .. opinions matter .. the genuine opinion .. the ones salted and buttered in reverse often fall apart .. eventually of course the strength of the content survives .. we learn from constructive review .. from criticism .. it is an essentiality .. their capacity and wealth of opinion should be honoured."

On a related note, Gulabo Sitabo also casts Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Set in Lucknow, the movie is a quirky family comedy, penned by Juhi Chaturvedi.

