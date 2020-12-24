Ananya Panday Celebrates Christmas In All Its Glory; Dons A Simple Yet Super Chic Outfit!

Ananya Panday took time out of her busy schedule to celebrate Christmas with all its lights and decorations at home. Even with continuos ongoing shoots for her upcoming Shakun Batra directorial alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, the diva of Bollywood takes time out to celebrate festivals with her family in all its glory.

Ananya took to her social media handle and shared photos of herself with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree at her house while donning the perfect vibe for the festival in a red and pink striped sweater and light jeans with a reindeer ears hairband and hoop earrings. The fashionista gives inspiration with this simply elegant yet festive look.

Captioning the photo she wrote, "It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags."

"Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more." - The Grinch (my fave) 🎄 "

See her post here.

Quoting these lines from the favourite children's book character the Grinch, Ananya makes it quite clear how fond she is of the festival and clearly enjoys every bit of it.

The talented actress just recently was seen on the cover of a leading magazine after a fruitful year with her third film Khaali Peeli being a superhit and also signing other big films like Shakun Batra's untitled next opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and a Pan-India film, Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

