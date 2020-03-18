Ananya Panday Returns To Nepotism Debate: It’s Unfair For Me To Waste The Chance I’ve Got

Ananya Panday's take on nepotism during Rajeev Masand's Roundtable conversation, a few months back, caused a lot of buzz. The young actress was brutally trolled for her equating her struggles as a nepo-kid to having a father who has not been on Koffee With Karan. However, many from the film industry supported her saying that her words were taken out of context.

Ananya, recently returned to the nepotism debate and explained her stance a little more clearly.

Speaking on Starry Nights Gen Y, Ananya said, "I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud."

She continued and cited examples of talented actors like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, who have not come from a film background, and actors who hail from film families like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have proved their merit nonetheless. "So, it all comes down to the audience," she said.

Talking about the time she too was rejected at an audition, she said, "I remember when Aladdin had come to India, there were a bunch of people who auditioned. We had to record a video, which I did on my phone. I had worn this red outfit and had to read the dialogues for Jasmine. The scene went really well, but then they also asked us to sing and I can't sing to even save my life. So I really got rejected."

Ananya even admitted that Janhvi Kapoor is her biggest competition in the industry.

With regards to work, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and is scheduled for release on June 12, 2020.

