Ananya Panday Says The Characters She Has Played Have Helped Expand Her Horizon

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year, shared her experience of learning and growing as an actress with every film that she has been a part of. She also said that she wants to be a student for life, and experiment with everything she does and continue growing.

In an interview with IANS, Ananya said, "Every experience has been just so enriching and individually, a journey of a lifetime. I truly enjoy learning and I want to be a student for life. I want to experiment and grow with everything that I do and I definitely don't want to get stuck in a zone or stay stagnant."

After Student Of The Year 2, Ananya went on to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh and most recently, in Khaali Peeli.

"Starting from Shreya (her character in Student Of The Year 2) being a force to reckon with and up to Pooja (Khaali Peeli), who as a character is completely out of my comfort zone, all characters that I have had the chance to play have been extremely different from each other yet, and each has acted as a catalyst in broadening my horizon," she added.

Talking about her upcoming projects, one a Shakun Batra directorial with Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Chaturvedi, and the other, a Puri Jagannath directorial with Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya said, "Taking all those learnings forward, I'm so excited for Shakun's film and Puri Jagannath sir's film, both because yet again, these projects are so different from each other and anything I've done before and would bring out a different side of me, different characters and bring different experiences."

