Angad Bedi Is Confident That The Film Industry Will Win Back The Confidence Of Its Audiences

The Hindi Film Industry has been going through turmoil, especially since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It would be fair to say that that HFI has got a bad rep in the eyes of audiences in the last few months, but many argue that this is unfair and generalizing judgement of the industry.

Actor Angad Bedi has a positive outlook on the future and is confident that the industry, which has entertained audiences for generations, will win back its confidence soon.

"Cricket and cinema are the two religions of our country and even cricket was bad mouthed with match fixing and it involved players and it did break the audience's heart, the audience which used to watch for the love of the game. But it found its way, it got its conscience back, new players came in and they brought in lot of stability. Today cricket is back on its feet and nobody is pointing fingers anymore," said Angad, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued, "Sometimes you have to go through the grind and win people's confidence again. I feel that Akshay Kumar sir's video said it all. Of course, there are some bad eggs but that is the case everywhere. That does not mean that our industry is bad. Just because some people are behaving not in a good manner does not mean that everybody should suffer. I feel that you have to look at it in that light because 99 percent working hard and 1 percent not holding up but that does not mean that you have to hold that 99 percent accountable for that." (sic)

Angad further asserted that the industry will come back strong because India is a country with an emotional lot of people who loves their screen idols. "Right now the audience feels hurt and dejected but I am sure that our industry will won their vote of confidence. We will churn out very good work. And people will come back and enjoy watching cinema. Sometimes times are tough, tide is high, we just have to wait it out and bounce back," he said.

Talking about work, Angad was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic on the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly into combat zone. Gunjan Saxena also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi On Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Receiving Backlash: It's My Film Too; The Flak's Unfair

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Take Daughter Mehr For A Stroll On The Beach In Maldives; Share Lovely Pics