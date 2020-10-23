Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Take Daughter Mehr For A Stroll On The Beach In Maldives; Share Lovely Pics
After being homebound for more than six months owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, have jetted off to Maldives for a much-needed family vacation before getting back to their busy work schedule. The couple is having a time of their lives there with their daughter Mehr who has also accompanied them on the trip.
Both, Neha and Angad have been posting stunning pictures from the picturesque location on their respective Instagram pages to give fans a sneak-peek into their getaway.
A Walk To Remember
Angad shared a picture in which he and Neha are taking their daughter Mehr for a walk on the beach. He captioned the picture as, "Walking on sunshine ☀️."
Love-Soaked Moment
In another picture shared by the Pink actor, Angad and Neha who is holding Mehr in her arms, are seen sharing a kiss on the beach. The pristine white sand, the lush green coconut trees and the cool blue waters act as a perfect backdrop for the mushy moment.
The Stylish Trio
Neha posted a picture from the getaway and captioned it as, The Sunshine ☀️ and sunglass🕶 brigade ... ❤️." While Angad is seen navy blue t-shirt and comfy cotton pants, Neha has picked up a short kaftan for the beach outing. Their little munchkin looks stylish in a headband and sunglasses.
Sunshine And Love
Neha, Angad and little Mehr are seen chilling on the beach in another snap. We must say, we are totally envious of them.
Speaking about work, Angad Bedi was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia was busy shooting for Roadies before she flew to Maldives.
