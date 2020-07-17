Anil Deshmukh On Sushant's Death Case: Don't Think CBI Probe Is Required, We Don't See Any Foul Play

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone in deep shock. The demand for a CBI probe into his death case seems to be growing stronger with each passing day. More recently, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also joined the chorus.

However, recently, while speaking to Mid-day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he doesn't think a CBI probe is required, since the police doesn't see any foul play as of now.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don't think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed."

A police officer told Mid-day that a month-long investigation into Sushant's death matter has brought to fore any foul play. He was quoted as saying, "We are now waiting for the forensic report to get more clarity. Our investigation continues to look into the professional rivalry angle."

Meanwhile, former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra in connection to Sushant's death case. In his letter, Swamy spoke about how some big names from Bollywood with the help of dons in Dubai are trying to cover up Sushant's death as a voluntary suicide.

So far, the police have recorded 35 statements, which includes Sushant's family, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting directors Shanoo Sharma and Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His post-mortem report confirmed his death by asphyxia due to hanging.

