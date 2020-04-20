Anil Kapoor On How Life Has Changed Since Lockdown: Spending Quality Time With Family

Bollywood celebrities may be in lockdown just like everyone else, but many of them have not given up work. Many of them like Anil Kapoor are using their time in lockdown to research for projects and hold meetings virtually. The actor says that he has also been spending quality time with his family and there is nothing to complain about.

Speaking to Ahmedabad Mirror, Anil shared how he is spending time during the lockdown. "I am researching for my upcoming projects, attending meetings over the phone and on video calls. We are all doing whatever we can virtually," he said.

He stressed on the importance of maintaining good health at this time. "Exercising is even more important now for our physical and mental health. I encourage everyone to do it religiously, at least for 30 minutes every day. It doesn't matter what you do, but you should make sure to move," he said.

Further talking about how his life has changed since the Coronavirus lockdown, he said, "Work was a major part of my life. My daily routine has changed since we have been indoors for a while now and I don't mind it. After all, no one complains about spending a whole lot of quality time with family, eating, laughing, pulling each other's legs and simply enjoying each other's company."

Anil was last seen in Mohit Suri's action thriller Malang, starring alongside Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu. The film received a great response from critics. His next film is Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht. The film is a Mughal era period dram boasting of a star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release during Christmas 2021.

