Anil Kapoor Transforms His Physique During Lockdown; Says He Hasn’t Taken Any Supplements!

Anil Kapoor has proved yet again that age does not come in the way of what one wants to achieve. The actor has been spending time in quarantine working on improving his physique and the results are incredible. Anil took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his beefed up look, and wrote a lengthy note to go with it. He urged everyone to strengthen their bodies during the lockdown, as we have a great deal of time.

Sharing that he has not taken any supplements to achieve this look, Anil wrote, "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure."

He added, "Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again."

The post received over 37,000 likes in just an hour. His son-in-law Anand Ahuja commented, "Truthhhh. control what you can never stop giving your absolute

best!" (sic)

Talking about work, Anil was last seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, which also starred Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Anil's next project

is the period drama Takht, helmed by Karan Johar.

