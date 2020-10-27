Anubhav Sinha Calls Ra.One A Bittersweet Experience, Says 'Must Make Another Superhero Film'
Shah Rukh Khan's superhero film Ra.One released nine years ago on October 26. Recalling the film's release, director Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter account and thanked the Ra.One team and apologised.
Anubhav Sinha is now known for making films like Article 15 and Thappad, however talking about his ambitious film, the filmmaker said it was the most "bittersweet experience" of his life. Ra.One reportedly was one of the most expensive Bollywood films of its time and extensively introduced VFX to Hindi cinema. However, it failed at the box office and was called out by fans for copying Hollywood action films.
Anubhav Sinha's Tweet
Yet Sinha has not given up on the superhero genre just yet. His tweet read, "Nine years back this date we released Ra.One. Probably the most bittersweet experience of my life. Such an accomplishment and disappointment together in so many ways. I must make another superhero film just for a catharsis. Thanks and sorry Team. Love Y'all"
Sinha On Ra.One
Earlier while talking to Hindustan Times, Sinha had said that audience's response drained him. "I have been relentless these pass three decades. I've fallen, stood up and fallen again. When you make the biggest film in the history of Bollywood, Ra.One, and get so much flak, it drains you... haunts you for years. I was exhausted physically and emotionally. So I am actually happy doing nothing."
Ra.One Was One Of The Most Expensive Releases Of The Time
Ra.One starring Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor in the leading roles failed to impress the audience due to its story. SRK was seen playing the superhero G.One, while Arjun Rampal played the titular role of supervillain Ra.One. After creating a powerful villain, the game designer dies at the hands of the villain. He then follows the gamer's child who only has one chance of survival and it is to bring the hero from the game.
G.One also had a similarity to the MCU superhero Iron Man, instead of an arc reactor, G.One had a HART (Hertz advanced resonance transmitter). The film's poster was also criticized for being a copy of Batman while the hero's suit was too similar to Tron's bodysuit.
