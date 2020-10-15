Anubhav Sinha Claims BJP Copied His Rap Song; ‘No One Reached Out To Me For Permission’

Anubhav Sinha has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 'blatantly' copied his Bhojpuri rap song 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba', and has used it as a campaign song for the Bihar elections. Anubhav further said that he owns 100 percent copyrights of the song which was directed and conceptualized by him, written by Dr Sagar and Sankarshan Thakur, composed by Anurag Saikia and sung by Manoj Bajpayee.

Sharing his song on his Twitter handle, Anubhav wrote, "Please listen to this song. This doesn't even use the word Bihar once. @BJP4India #bambaimeinkaba."

In an accompanying note, he wrote, "I can't not say this. If I don't say it I will have a problem with myself. My friends tell me to keep quiet and I love them too. But..... BJP has put out a campaign song for the Bihar elections. The song is a blatant and unabashed copy of the song Bambai Mein Ka Ba', that I released six weeks back. A song that I own 100% copyrights of."

Anubhav added, "BJP is a party that governs this country and this sets a terrible example about the way they respect the Intellectual Property rights of others. No one ever reached out to me for my permission. In an ideal world, this would cost money that they can easily afford. I am sure there was a reason why they didn't. I am happy to believe this is an oversight of the senior members and I am happy to let it go. Also, it is beyond my means and powers to take this to court. Yes. I had to say this. I only expect the courtesy that the supporters do not troll me for saying this. Thank you." (sic)

Watch 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba' here.

BJP's campaign song, titled 'Bihar Mein E Baa', can be found on its official Twitter handle.

Coming to work, Anubhav's latest film Thappad, will be re-released on the big screen on October 16. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead, and highlights the issue of domestic violence. Thappad earned much critical acclaim when it was first released in theatres on February 28, 2020.

