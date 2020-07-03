Anubhav Sinha: There’s Much More Vile Sh*t In Bollywood Than Nepotism

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has stirred up debates on nepotism and gang-ism in the Hindi film industry. Many are once again speaking out against the treatment of 'insider' versus 'outsider' in Bollywood.

On the other hand, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is of the opinion that there are worse things than nepotism in the industry to talk about, and wishes that the attention wasn't being diverted to just nepotism.

Anubhav wrote in a tweet, "Can I please puke next time I hear of nepotism in Bollywood??? There is so much more vile sh*t that needs to be scavenged through to start finding some semblance to hard facts. STOP COVERING UP!!!"

Can I please puke next time I hear of nepotism in Bollywood??? There is so much more vile shit that needs to be scavenged through to start finding some semblance to hard facts. STOP COVERING UP!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 2, 2020

Earlier, Anubhav had taken up the position of the devil's advocate on nepotism, and had tweeted, "Whatever be the internal politics of Bollywood, like the basic idea of this country, it rises miles above religion and caste. Don't let that be corrupted please. We have as many examples of nepotistic failures as we do of 'outsider' successes."

Talking about the death of Sushant in an interview with Zoom, Anubhav had said, "Obviously, this is tragic. But what is going on in the aftermath of that is a farce. Suddenly, there's this crowd of a whole lot of people who have become the advocates of outsiders. They don't understand what outsiders mean and what insiders mean. That has nothing to do with the industry. Suddenly, they have the right of question, and then this new troll brigade."

Not just Anubhav, but many celebrities agree that the shortcomings of the film industry must be corrected, but that cannot be done with unconstructive criticism.

