Sushmita Sen Shares Opinion On Nepotism: If It Has To Go, We All Need To Take Responsibility

The discussion around nepotism in Bollywood has been reignited following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many celebrities are sharing their opinions and experiences with nepotism in the industry, and are advocating change in this regard. Sushamita Sen, who recently made her acting comeback, says that if we want to see nepotism change, then all of us should take responsibility to do so, and not put the onus on just a few people.

Press Trust of India quoted Sushmita as saying, "There has been a discussion about it all over the media and everywhere at this moment. We all have been enduring it, it is not new. Is this something that we have just realised?"

She continued, "That competitiveness - or now everybody says this word 'nepotism' - is a truth you have known for as long as the industry has existed. With awareness, social and digital space, it has increased thousands of folds," and added, "If it needs to change, then all of us need to take responsibility, not one person."

During a recent Twitter Q&A session with her fans, when Sushmita was asked how she survived nepotism, she replied that it was by focusing on her audiences. She added that she will continue to work as long as the audiences want to see her on screen.

Sushmita made her digital debut and made an acting comeback with the web series Aarya, which has been directed by Ram Madhavan. She stars alongside Chandrachur Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Alex O'Nell, and others. The series is a remake of the Dutch show Penoza.

