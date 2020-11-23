Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor Celebrate 29 Years Of Lamhe, Share BTS Pictures And Trivia

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to celebrate 29 years of their romantic drama film Lamhe, which also starred late Sridevi. Anupam also shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the Yash Raj directorial.

He captioned his post, "Apart from the cult status our film #Lamhe has acquired in the last 29years, the experience of shooting for the film will always remain one of my most treasured memories!! Especially the medley song with #YashJi @anilskapoor #WahidaRehman ji, Choreographer #SarojKhan Ji and the ultimate #Sridevi. We had the most amazing time filming it. You can watch the medley on again and again. ##29yearsOfLamhe ##Romance #Friendship #Love."

Meanwhile, Anil revealed a lesser-known anecdote about the movie and shared that he and his wife Sunita had their babymoon during the film shoot, as they were pregnant with son Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sharing throwback photos with Sunita, Anil wrote on his Instagram handle, "I guess you'd call this our babymoon, right @kapoor.sunita?! This picture was taken during my outdoor shoot in London for Lamhe... @harshvarrdhankapoor, you were there too, preparing to come into this world #29YearsOfLamhe."

See Anil's post here.

Lamhe was co-produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Apart from Anupam, Anil and Sridevi, it also starred Prem Anand and Waheeda Rehman.

Talking about work, Anil is currently filming for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and debutant Prajakta Koli. The comedy is directed by Raj Mehta and is being produced under Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor's Birthday Post For Son Harshvardhan: You're My Friend, Confidant And My Go-To Person

ALSO READ: 32 Years Of Tezaab: Anil Kapoor Remembers Late Saroj Khan Who Made 'Ek Do Teen' Iconic