32 Years Of Tezaab: Anil Kapoor Remembers Late Saroj Khan Who Made 'Ek Do Teen' Iconic

N Chandra's 1988 film Tezaab starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, clocks 32 years today (November 11, 2020). To mark this milestone, Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter page to dedicate a post to late choreographer Saroj Khan who made Madhuri dance to her tunes on the iconic 'Ek Do Teen' song from the film.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision! This ones for your Saroj ji! #32YearsOfTezaab."

Have a look at his tweet here.

To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision!

This ones for your Saroj ji!#32YearsOfTezaab@Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/xSWIjtdOAg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2020

Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on July 3, 2020. Post her demise, Anil Kapoor recalled in an interview, "A year after Mr India, Tezaab released. Madhuri (Dixit) was still a relative newcomer when we handed her over to Sarojji. After two weeks of rehearsal, she called Chandra (director N Chandra) and me to Satyam Hall and Madhuri performed to Ek Do Teen for us. I was blown over by the moves and the energy. We shot the song in Mehboob Studio and watching it, I was like, "Oh God, what do I do!" I got them to shoot a male version with me which was not there in the script in front of where Shah Rukh's (Khan) bungalow stands today."

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit had earlier shared in a Filmfare interview, "Tezaab was the movie in which I perfected the art of Bollywood dancing. Saroji said you will have to do daily rehearsals. I surprised her by turning up every day, absolutely hell-bent on getting those steps and expressions perfect."

Tezaab also stars Chunky Panday in a pivotal role. Interestingly, his role was earlier offered to Govinda who couldn't take up the film because of date issues. "I am lucky he (N Chandra) saw me as Babban and so, shot some extra scenes with me. He even gave me the evergreen, 'So Gaya Yeh Jahaan' before the heavy climax," Chunky was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor's Birthday Post For Son Harshvardhan: You're My Friend, Confidant And My Go-To Person

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Suffered From Achilles' Tendon, Recovered From It Without Surgery