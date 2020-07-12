Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-In-Law And Niece Test Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. However, the actor is free from the highly contagious virus.

The Karma actor took to his Twitter page to share this news with his fans. Kher wrote, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! 🙏."

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, last night (July 11, 2020), Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan took to their respective Twitter pages to reveal that they have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. However, other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's COVID-19 antigen test report came negative. Their swab test result is still awaited.

