    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-In-Law And Niece Test Positive For Novel Coronavirus

      By
      |

      Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. However, the actor is free from the highly contagious virus.

      anupam-kher

      The Karma actor took to his Twitter page to share this news with his fans. Kher wrote, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! 🙏."

      Have a look at his tweet here.

      Meanwhile, last night (July 11, 2020), Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan took to their respective Twitter pages to reveal that they have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. However, other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's COVID-19 antigen test report came negative. Their swab test result is still awaited.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Stable With Mild Symptoms Of Novel Coronavirus, Says Nanavati Hospital

      ALSO READ: B-Town Celebs Pray For Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan After They Test Positive For COVID-19

      Read more about: anupam kher bollywood coronavirus
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X