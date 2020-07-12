    Sushant Singh Rajput
      B-Town Celebs Pray For Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan After They Test Positive For COVID-19

      Bollywood celebs Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after showing mild symptoms. The two received love and prayers from their colleagues in the Hindi film industry, who are wishing for their speedy recovery.

      Bollywood Celebs Pray For Big B And Abhishek’s Recovery

      Sonam Kapoor tweeted at Amitabh Bachchan, "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.."

      Boney Kapoor wrote, "Get well soon Amit Ji."

      Esha Deol wrote, "You are a fighter. You will come out of this too ... You win over everything.. This time too.. You will be fine Nazar amulet Amit uncle I pray you get well soon .. back home .. safe & healthy."

      Randeep Hooda wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery Bachchan saab."

      Neha Dhupia wrote, "@juniorbachchan get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy."

      Bipasha Basu tweeted at Abhishek, "You take good care of yourself. You and Sir will be absolutely fine. Sending you healing prayers and love."

      Riteish Deshmukh wrote to Abhishek, "Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family's well being and good health- love you man."

      Amitabh took to his Twitter handle to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote that the rest of his family members have also undergone tests, and are awaiting the results. Meanwhile, he urged everyone who had come in contact with him in the last ten days to get tested.

      In his tweet, Abhishek requested everyone to not panic and stay calm. He also wrote that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Coroporation is in touch with them and they are providing full cooperation.

