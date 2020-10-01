Anupriya Goenka On MeToo Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap: I Totally Stand By Him

Anurag Kashyap received support from many of his colleagues such Taapsee Pannu, Guneet Monga, Anupriya Goenka, Hansal Mehta and others, including his ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, after actress Payal Ghosh made sexual harassment allegations against him.

Those who have taken a stand for the filmmaker are of the opinion that the allegations are false in nature, and that the MeToo Movement's sanctity needs to be protected for all the work it has done in the past few years. All of them have vouched for the character of Anurag from their own experiences, and have proclaimed that he is a feminist to the core.

Anupriya Goenka, who had tweeted in support of Anurag when the allegations were made, opened up on why she felt the need to do so. "I've great respect for Anurag, both as a director and a human being. He advocates human rights, talks against fascism, supports the idea of women having agency and choice, and it all reflects in his work and his everyday functioning as well. Strong, super talented and fiercely outspoken women (who've worked with him and are 'outsiders' as well) have come out in his support. That must stand for something," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Anupriya had collaborated with Anurag for the web series Sacred Games.

She continued, "False accusations will derail and discredit the movement. I hope we don't let it wither away. I totally stand with Anurag Kashyap. He has been so courageously and unflinchingly vocal about so many human issues, risking his personal interests and safety even. He, in fact, empowers the women around him."

Anupriya drew attention to the fact that amidst the din of name-calling and blame game going on in the film industry right now, many important issues are being ignored. "There are so many pertinent issues such as the farmers' bills, growing unemployment, rise in domestic abuse, doctors' deaths, Covid rise, floods... Instead of talking about the real issues, we're focusing on a few already thriving individuals, their habits, WhatsApp chats, airport transfers, etc.," she said.

