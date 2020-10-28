Anurag Basu Talks About Abhishek Bachchan And Inayat Verma’s Bond On Ludo Sets

Anurag Basu's upcoming movie Ludo, boasting of a star cast, has piqued fans' and celebs' interest after the film dropped its trailer recently. The film is about a few people's journeys that meets at a certain point.

Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Inayat Verma and Pearle Maaney. Director of Ludo, Anurag Basu got talking about the bond that Abhishek and Inarat shared, while playing father and daughter on screen.

Anurag said that Abhishek treated Inayat as his own daughter and made sure that she was comfortable on set. He also revealed that Inayat kept the atmosphere on sets lively by playing pranks on everyone.

SpotboyE quoted Anurag as saying, "Abhishek and Inayat bonded from the first day of the shoot. Abhishek is an incredible human being and loves children. He always ensured Inayat's comfort. Inayat is also a very warm and friendly child, along with being an incredibly talented actor. I was surprised to see them bonding so well and that helped me in capturing all the beautiful moments between them."

The trailer of Ludo received praises from many celebrities of Bollywood like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty and Bobby Deol.

Ludo is scheduled for release on November 12, on the OTT platform Netflix.

