      Anurag Kashyap Admits He Doesn’t Have The Courage To Go Out And Begin Shooting

      The debate on whether the entertainment industry should be reopened for work and business amid Coronavirus crisis is seeing both arguments. While some filmmakers and production houses are eagerly waiting to go back out there, others continue to remain cautious and question whether it is the right time.

      Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap admits that he does not have the courage to go out there and begin shooting right now. He says that he is not currently ready to take that risk, and so, he might instead start work on post-productions as that is more feasible in this scenario.

      Anurag Says He Doesn’t Have The Courage To Resume Shoots

      Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Anurag said, "For some people, it is about survival and I get it but I don't think I have the courage currently to go out and begin shooting. It is a little scary to shoot while maintaining social distancing and I am not currently ready to take that risk. I might start a few post-production works because that is still achievable while maintaining social distance. I will first wait and see how others are doing it before putting anyone at risk. I am not thoroughly convinced honestly."

      He also admitted that while he was able to keep himself occupied during the early days of the lockdown, it is starting to get to him. "Earlier, I was enjoying writing and everything but now I think it is getting to me. I can't seem to write anymore. It is just getting to me slowly in the last few days," he said.

      Anurag unveiled his new production house, Good Bad Films, on his Instagram handle. He also announced that the company's first film, Choked, will premiere on Netflix, on June 5.

      Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 19:21 [IST]
