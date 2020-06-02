Anurag Kashyap Launches Production House Named ‘Good Bad Films’; Announces First Film ‘Choked’

Anurag Kashyap has started a new production house named Good Bad Films. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share images of the unveiling of the production company, and shared that its first film, Choked, will premiere on Netflix on June 5.

Anurag's post read, "So here it is .. our new company @goodbadfilmsofficial . Introducing the good, the bad and the films of the @goodbadfilmsofficial on the Monday of the release of our first production #chokedpaisaboltahai on @netflix_in . @jagasiadhruv in black and white and @akshaythakker . My two pillars of support. Only thing I can't figure is that which one of my two producers is good and who is bad .. so leaving it to you all to decide .. let's have fun #chokedpaisaboltahai releasing June 5th Logo design by @sam_madhu pics by @khamkhaphotoartist."

Phantom Films, a production house that Anurag had co-founded earlier, was dissolved in 2018, after sexual harassment allegations were made against filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Choked is a film that stars Saiyami Kher, Amruta Subhash, Rajshri Deshpande, and Roshan Mathew. The film is about a bank cashier, whose life changes when she finds rolls of cash stacked in her kitchen pipes.

Talking about it, Saiyami had told PTI, "Sarita is a middle-class woman. She is the sole breadwinner. She is overworked and frustrated yet tenacious and always scheming to build that dream. At one level Sarita is that every-woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully woven the complexities of this middle-class family. Working on Choked has been a life-changing experience for me."

Watch the trailer of Choked -

