Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Tried To Patch Up Kangana Ranaut And Taapsee Pannu

Why Is Kangana Ranaut Upset With Anurag Kashyap And Taapsee Pannu?

Reportedly, Anurag Kashyap's friendship with Kangana Ranaut soured after the filmmaker and Taapsee Pannu laughed at a joke about the Queen actress during the promotions of Manmarziyaan. When asked what product she would suggest for Kangana, Taapsee had said, "Double filter." This didn't go down well with Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel. The latter slammed Taapsee and had called her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana on Twitter.

Since then, Kangana and Taapsee have been taking a jibe at each other in various interviews and on social media.

Anurag Kashyap Says He Was Ready To Apologize To Kangana

While speaking with NDTV, Anurag opened up about Kangana-Taapsee's spat and said that Kangana was hurt by what happened during Manmarziyaan promotions. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "I am saying okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologize for that. That's what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where 'If are not with me you are my enemy'."

Anurag Says He Tried To Sort Things Out Between Kangana And Taapsee

Anurag revealed that he tried to mend things between Kangana and Taapsee, but she put their conversation on Twitter.

"Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out," Kashyap said in his interview with NDTV.

Anurag Kashyap On Kangana's Recent Comments

Reacting to Kangana calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker "needy outsiders" and "B-grade actresses" and describing them as "chaploos" or sycophants in her recent interviews, Anurag Kashyap told NDTV, "It is all becoming so accusatory."