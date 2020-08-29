Anushka Sharma And Hubby Virat Kohli Celebrate Pregnancy News With RCB Team, Watch Video

Earlier this week, celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a good news with their fans by revealing that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Sharing a picture together, 'Virushka' had posted identical tweets that read, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Recently, the would-be parents received a pleasant surprise from Virat's IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, Virat and Anushka are seen cutting a cake while everyone else cheers for the couple.

Watch the video here.

RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson is seen saying in the video, "I am sure both Anushka and Virat would be pretty much excited and so is the team. Boys that are parents know how important it is, and it does change you as a person in a good way. So, I think it's just an exciting time and embrace the next period leading up to it and make sure you get as much sleep as you can now before the baby because things will change."

Virat and Anushka got married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017. In a recent interview to Vogue, the actress was quoted as saying, "We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years."

Speaking about work, the actress was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film Zero. She recently produced Amazon Prime Video original web series Pataal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.

