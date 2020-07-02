Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Spent Only 21 Days Together In The First 6 Months Of Their Marriage

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The two have been dropping couple goals since even before they tied the knot in 2017. However, fans would find it surprising to know that Virat and Anushka spent only 21 days together in the first six months of their marriage.

In a recent interview, the two revealed that they spent very little time together in the first few months of marriage owing to their busy work schedules. Anushka shared that whenever she visited Virat overseas, it was more about spending time with each other and less about holidaying together.

Speaking to Vogue, Anushka said, "People assume when I'm visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it's a holiday, but it's really not. One person is always working." She added that at times, their trips to visit each other mean just 'one meal together'.

She continued, "In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it's to squeeze in that one meal together. It's precious time for us."

Opening up about what spending time with each other means, Virat said, "We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love, and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years."

Virat and Anushka have been able to spend quality time with each other in the past few months, owing to the lockdown. The two have been treating fans to the most adorable posts on social media.

