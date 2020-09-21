Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump; Her Post On World Gratitude Day Is All The Positivity We Need

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to spread positivity on the occasion of World Gratitude Day, and it felt like a breath of fresh air amid the increased negativity and hate on social media.

Anushka, who is expecting a baby with her husband Virat Kohli, shared a gorgeous picture flaunting her baby bump in a black monokini, while taking a dip in the pool. Her caption for the post is all things positive.

"'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because ... 'After all , we are all just walking each other home' - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday," read Anushka's post.

Anushka and Virat announced that they are expecting an addition to their family through social media posts. Sharing a picture where the much loved couple are smiling blissfully, they both wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," on their respective social media profiles.

Talking about work, Anushka was last seen on screen in Anand L Rai's Zero, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has been busy with her production ventures, having recently produced the Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok and the Netflix original film Bulbbul, both of which won much praise from critics and audiences.

