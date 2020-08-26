Anushka Sharma On Film Shoots Amid Pandemic: The Film Industry Is Good At Taking Precautions

Anushka Sharma may not have been seen on screen for a while now, but she has made fantastic headway as a producer in recent times. Anushka has been receiving appreciation from all quarters for the movie Bulbbul and web series Paatal Lok, she produced.

Anushka got talking about the challenges that the Hindi film industry is facing amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. She opines that the industry's safety standards are strong and that there is a need to embrace the new normal set by the pandemic.

IANS quoted Anushka as saying, "Our industry is very good at taking precautions to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Going forward, the atmosphere on set will definitely be different, but we all need to embrace the changes as we know there is a good reason for these. We owe it to each other to stay cautious during this pandemic."

Talking about how she has personally been dealing with the pandemic, she said, "Living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense to me now, it makes me feel calm. The minute I start planning or thinking of the future, I have to bring myself to the present and deal with what I have to deal with right now."

Opening up about how she has balanced her work and life in the three years of her marriage, she said, "I've been introspective over the last three years. I don't want to think that my only value is what I've achieved in life. Peace of mind is my priority and I'm happy that I have become more compassionate and less judgmental."

On the big screen, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

