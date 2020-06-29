    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Anushka Sharma Relates To The Story Of Bulbbul: It’s a Girl’s Journey From Innocence To Strength

      Anushka Sharma has been receiving a ton of praises for the kind of films and web series she has been creating as a producer. Her most recent film, Bulbbul, which released on Netflix, has received critical acclaim for its direction and performances.

      Anushka took to her Instagram handle to draw a parallel between the protagonist in Bulbbul, and her own life. She shared pictures of a little girl, Bulbbul, who grows up to be a powerful woman, and her own pictures from her childhood and present. She wrote how she has been working ever since she was a teenager, and has only witnessed constant growth.

      She wrote as caption, "The story of Bulbbul is the story of a girl's journey from innocence to strength and resilience...and it's a story I'm all too familiar with. Getting to be a part of the modelling industry at the young age of 15 had a lasting impression on me. My dad was a very big influence, always pushing me to work harder and sharing positive affirmations about life and growth."

      She continued, "From understanding how the industry works to turning into a producer when I was just 25, I started Clean Slate Filmz with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Working with newer faces and fresh talent has definitely given me a new kind of perspective. We are all constantly growing, changing and evolving as humans and there's a quiet strength to that,"

      "I chose to dive into work when I was a teenager and I've been growing ever since. The early start has taught me a lot and I choose to apply that wisdom in my personal and professional life every day," added Anushka.

      Bulbbul is a supernatural drama which stars Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. It has been written and directed by Anvita Dutt.

      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 22:36 [IST]
