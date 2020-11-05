Aparshakti Khurana Says It Would Be Problematic If He's Still Known As The ‘Dangal Guy’

Aparshakti Khurana has made his mark as an actor despite having debuted just four years ago, with the 2016 film Dangal. He has since been seen in and praised for his performances in films like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Pati Patni Aur Woh and so on.

Although he doesn't think there is a point where he will feel like he has arrived, Aparshakti feels it would be problematic if he continues to be known as the 'Dangal guy'.

"I don't think there's a point where I felt like 'Ab kar liya kuch'. I'd rather want to say this that thankfully there's not been just that one moment. Today, I'm not that Dangal actor, I've done films such as Luka Chuppi (2019) too after it. I am happy that people don't say I am that Dangal guy. If that was the case, it would have been problematic," said Aparshakti, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

On his brother Ayushmann Khurrana and him making it to the industry without having prior backing, he said, "I wouldn't say I didn't know anyone, I did radio for six years. I would keep meeting musicians, actors, filmmakers, I sued to interview them. I was in touch with them professionally. Though I did have a connect with them, it didn't mean they will give me an opportunity to act. It was always through auditions, you had to crack them."

"Wherever I go, city, state, I will still be a person who belongs here. Also, somebody who is an outsider today, members of his family will be insiders tomorrow. For example, if me and Ayushmann are outsiders today, though I hate the term, our kids will be insiders after a few years," he added.

Aparshakti will next be seen in Helmet, sharing screen space with Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Bannerjee and Ashish Verma. The film is being co-produced by Dino Morea.

