Aparshakti Khurana: It Doesn’t Matter Whether Films Have Theatrical Or OTT Release In These Times

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in just a matter of months. This holds good even for the way business runs in the Hindi film industry. Many filmmakers are opting to release their films on digital platforms because theatres are shut for the foreseeable future. This has caused a raging debate on whether films should wait for theatrical release or go ahead and have OTT release, in these times.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana thinks it does not matter where a film releases right now, as long as audiences connect to the film. He is happy that the industry is resuming business slowly, and he is ready to get back to Mumbai as soon as his projects roll out.

When Hindustan Times asked Apasrshakti if he is okay with OTT release for his films, he said, "Given the crisis, I don't think it really matters right now whether a film comes out in a theatre or on the web. It's very important for people to come and connect to the film, chaahe phir woh kahin par bhi dekhe."

Talking about resuming work, he said, "I'm really happy that the fraternity is taking baby steps towards getting back to work. I plan to come back to Mumbai as soon as my projects start operating. We've been working from home already doing video narrations and taking workshop for my next projects online. So, I'm preparing myself mentally also to go back on the sets of course with necessary precautions."

Aparshakti and his wife are currently spending time with his parents in Chandigarh.

He added, "We all need to operate together and face this situation. We're all going though similar things, so I can't just concentrate on my worries. We need to focus on fixing this situation, so we can get back to normal soon."

Aparshakti was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3D. His next films are Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and his first lead film, Helmet.

