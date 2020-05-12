Arjun Kapoor Hopes We Come Out As Better Human Beings When Lockdown Ends

The lockdown in India may have been effected because of a pandemic, but it has given many of us the time to slow down our fast paced lives and reflect on where we should be heading. Bollywood celebrities too have been using the lockdown period to reshape their perspective on life. Arjun Kapoor says that we should come out as better human beings post lockdown.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said, "A large number of people - especially an entire generation - had forgotten the sheer simplicity of life. But now, everyone is sort of learning that we can actually survive on smaller things, and lesser stuff. The idea should be to enjoy and embrace the finer things of life, and learn."

One concern that many, including Arjun, share is that society will go back to its old ways of living when the lockdown ends. "We are a very 'dheeth' civilisation. That's why my fear is that a year later people may not even remember this period. But whenever things go back to 'normal', we have to come out as good people and better human beings on the other side of it," he said.

Talking about his schedule, Arjun said that while it has 'gone for a toss', he tries to work out as much as possible, in his home.

Arjun has been doing whatever he can to raise funds for those who are being severely affected by the pandemic, such as migrant and daily wage workers. He shared that he feels saddened to see the misery and that the privileged lot shouldn't dare to complain.

With regard to work, Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a Dibakar Banerjee film which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

