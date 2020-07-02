    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Arjun Kapoor Steps Out For A Haircut After Months; Calls It A New But Safe Experience

      All of us have had to forego our usual ways of living in the past few months because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India. As the nation slowly begins its unlock mode, the entertainment industry and its allied businesses are also beginning to open.

      Arjun Kapoor Steps Out For A Haircut After Months

      Actor Arjun Kapoor stepped out to get his first professional haircut in three months, from the celebrity hairstylist, Hakim Aalim. In a video shared by Aalim on his Instagram page, Arjun can be sitting with a mask on, whereas the hairstylist is wearing a mask as well as a face shield.

      Arjun talks about the unique experience of getting his haircut in these times. He says, "Aalim Bhai, thank you for the haircut. It feels good to be back. Thank you for being there. And for all those you watching, it has been a new experience but a safe experience. So, make sure you come and get your haircut in safe hands and good hands."

      Hakim Aalim posted the video and captioned it, "Happy Days At work Are Back Again!!! @arjunkapoor at Salon Hakim's Aalim getting his haircut with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts."

      Recently, Sara Ali Khan was photographed by the paparazzi after months. She was spotted outside filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office, with whom she's working for the film, Atrangi Re. Sara greeted the paps with her much loved 'namaste' pose.

      It sure looks like business is resuming in Bollywood, albeit in a careful and cautious manner.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
