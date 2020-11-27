Arjun Rampal Celebrates His Birthday With His Favourite People; Says 'Age Is Just A Number'
Actor Arjun Rampal turned 48 on Thursday (November 26, 2020). His model-girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades made his birthday special by penning an endearing note for him on her Instagram page. Later, Arjun took to his Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures from his cake-cutting ceremony at home. He also thanked his fans for their birthday wishes and love.
Birthday Boy Arjun Rampal Shares A Frame With His Lady Love Gabriella Demetriades
Dressed in a grey T-shirt and black pant, Arjun is seen posing with his partner Gabriella Demetriades who is all smiles for the camera. The Om Shanti Om actor captioned his pictures as, "Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love. Had a lovely day with my favourite people. Luckily don't feel 48 but then age is just a number. Thank you all again. Big love."
A Sneak-Peek Into Arjun's Birthday Celebration
In this click, Arjun is seen posing with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, and two more kids as they all sit around a big table with several birthday cakes laid on it.
Arjun Rampal Poses With Son Arik
Arjun shared another picture in which he is seen sharing a cute moment with his son Arik. His caption for the adorable father-son moment read, "And him..."
Meanwhile, Arjun's industry pals dropped birthday wishes on his post. Arjun's Rock On! co-star Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Happy birthday brother Joe ❤️." Director Abhishek Kapoor also wished the actor and commented, "Happy birthday arjuna.. hope u had a great day bro ❤️." "Happy birthday bro ☺️🌻," wrote Manav Kaul.
Arjun Rampal is currently waiting the release of his Zee5 film Nail Polish. The actor who will be seen essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer, was quoted as saying, "The script is as intriguing as the title. This is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits [as actors]."
ALSO READ: Gabriella Demetriades Wishes Beau Arjun Rampal With A Cute Birthday Post; 'The Best Is Yet To Come'
ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Introduces His Son Arik To The World On His First Birthday In The Cutest Way