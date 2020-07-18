    For Quick Alerts
      Arjun Rampal Introduces His Son Arik To The World On His First Birthday In The Cutest Way

      By
      |

      Arjun Rampal and his model-girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy Arik, on July 18, 2019. While both of them regularly shared glimpses of the tiny tot on their respective social media handles, they made sure to keep his face hidden.

      Now, as Arik turned one today (July 18, 2020), Arjun Rampal finally introduced the little one to the world with a series of adorable pictures. Earlier, in an interview, the actor had called Arik "the cutest baby he had ever seen" and was quoted as saying, "He's the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him."

      Meet Little Rampal

      Meet Little Rampal

      Arjun Rampal shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram page, and wrote, "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."

      This Is The Most Adorable Post On The Internet Today

      This Is The Most Adorable Post On The Internet Today

      The Om Shanti Om actor posted a collage which contains many pictures of Arjun and Gabriella sharing adorable moments with their bundle of joy.

      We Are A Family

      We Are A Family

      Arjun also shared a collage of Arik's solo pictures and photos with the whole family, including his elder sister Myra and Mahikaa.

      Arjun's Fans Are All Hearts Over Arik's Pictures

      Arjun's Fans Are All Hearts Over Arik's Pictures

      An Instagram user wrote, "Happy 1st birthday baby ,you look so much like your dadima! "Aww he looks so much like his Mumm," read another comment.

      Besides these pictures, Arjun also shared a video of Arik edited by his daughter Mahikaa. "My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video," he captioned his video. Click here to watch it.

