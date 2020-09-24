Arjun Rampal In Home Quarantine; Gets Tested After Nail Polish Co-Stars Test COVID-19 Positive

Arjun Rampal has got himself tested for COVID-19 after members of his film Nail Polish tested positive for the virus. The actor is awaiting his test results and has, in the meantime, isolated himself at home.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari testing positive for the Coronavirus. He shared a picture where he is looking forlorn, as he quarantines himself at home.

He captioned the post, "Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for Covid on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone's been retested.I am quarantined at home awaiting my results.Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys."

Meanwhile, Nail Polish is a courtroom drama about a murder trial. The film is being directed by Bhargava Krishna. Arjun will be playing the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer. The film will stream on ZEE5.

"With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special," Arjun had said in a statement

He recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot and had written, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health. On the sets of #NailPolish Coming Soon. #BehindTheScenes @zee5premium."

