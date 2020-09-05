Arjun Rampal Pens A Touching Note For His Late Mother On Teachers Day

As Bollywood celebrities shared heart touching notes for their teachers on Teachers' Day 2020, Arjun Rampal dedicated his special note for his late mother Gwen Rampal. He expressed how much he misses his mother who dedicated her life to the well being of children. He also shared that it used to feel awkward to sit in her class back then and wished he could turn back the clock.

Taking to his Instagram handle to share a photo with his late mother, Arjun wrote, "Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children's lives, who were her students. An English literature and history teacher, her stories, love and determination keeps me strong today. Her graceful battle with cancer, taught me never to give up. Have to admit, was a bit awkward for me to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back the clock. #happyteachersday #mymommyhero."

Gwen Rampal passed away of breast cancer in October 2018. Although she underwent treatment and was cured, the cancer returned after ten months and had metastasized into her lungs.

Arjun recently had a baby boy named Arik with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Talking about work, he was last seen in the web series The Final Call, which streamed on ZEE5 last year.

