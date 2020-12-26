Arjun Rampal Reportedly Tells NCB That He Is Not The ‘Arjun’ They Are Looking For

Arjun Rampal is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case that emerged in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Arjun has so far been questioned twice by the NCB and his house raided.

The agency began probing Arjun when his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested for alleged involvement in the case. Gabriella herself was summoned and questioned by the NCB twice.

According to a recent report by ABP News, Arjun is said to have told the agency that he is not the 'Arjun' they are looking for. The agency reportedly found Agisilaos talking to someone named Arjun through Whatsapp texts and assumed that it is Rampal.

It conducted a raid of Rampal's house post the Whatsapp texts, and seized two tablets which are banned under the NDPS Act unless there is a valid prescription. During his questioning, Arjun is reported to have told the agency that one of the tablets have been prescribed by a vet for his dog, and the other one is used as an SOS for anxiety by his sister, prescribed by a psychistrist.

In his statement to the media, Arjun has said that he is fully cooperating with the NCB for the ongoing investigations, whereas the agency's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that they are currently examining Arjun's statements on the prescriptions as they have found certain discrepancies in it.

The NCB has so far questioned many members of the Hindi film fraternity including actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, filmmaker Kshitij Prasad, and has made as many as 25 arrests in connection with the case.

