    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Arjun Rampal Slams People Crowding At Liquor Stores; Says They Deserve Thrashing, Not Drinking

      By
      |

      Arjun Rampal took to his social media handles to slam people who were crowding at liquor stores flouting the social distancing norms. Sharing a video of one particular liquor store where people are not maintaining distance, he wrote that those people deserve a thrashing, not drinking.

      Arjun Rampal Slams People Crowding At Liquor Stores

      In the video shared by Arjun, a large number of people can be seen pushing and shoving each other, and not maintaining proper distancing outside a liquor store, while policemen try hard to control the crowds. He wrote as caption, "Please stop this. Outside liquor stores, as they have been opened. I urge the government to please stop this immediately. This is absolute chaos and there is no level of discipline being maintained, or any kind of social distancing." He added, "These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking," (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      Outside liquor stores, as they have been opened. I urge the government to please stop this immediately. This is absolute chaos and there is no level of discipline being maintained, or any kind of social distancing. These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking. #badmove #stopliquormenace

      A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on May 4, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

      The opening of liquor stores in some areas in the country on Monday saw similar visuals, with people crowding without maintaining appropriate distance, several of them not wearing masks.

      Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim commented on Arjun's post, "Seriously these people have no respect for their own body and others.. it is such a shame," whereas chef Vicky Ratnani wrote "Biggest mistake. Shame and Sad."

      Malaika Arora too had questioned the need for opening liquor stores amid lockdown. "I still don't get wat was the need or desperation or necessity to open liquor shops!! Bad bad idea. Only gonna create more chaos, domestic abuse, child abuse," she wrote in an Instagram story.

      ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal Wishes Girlfriend Gabriella Demtriades A Happy Birthday With A Cute Picture!

      ALSO READ: Coronavirus Scare: Arjun Rampal Is Stuck In Karjat With His Family

      Read more about: arjun rampal
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X