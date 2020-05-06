Arjun Rampal Slams People Crowding At Liquor Stores; Says They Deserve Thrashing, Not Drinking

Arjun Rampal took to his social media handles to slam people who were crowding at liquor stores flouting the social distancing norms. Sharing a video of one particular liquor store where people are not maintaining distance, he wrote that those people deserve a thrashing, not drinking.

In the video shared by Arjun, a large number of people can be seen pushing and shoving each other, and not maintaining proper distancing outside a liquor store, while policemen try hard to control the crowds. He wrote as caption, "Please stop this. Outside liquor stores, as they have been opened. I urge the government to please stop this immediately. This is absolute chaos and there is no level of discipline being maintained, or any kind of social distancing." He added, "These guys deserve a thrashing, not drinking," (sic).

The opening of liquor stores in some areas in the country on Monday saw similar visuals, with people crowding without maintaining appropriate distance, several of them not wearing masks.

Celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim commented on Arjun's post, "Seriously these people have no respect for their own body and others.. it is such a shame," whereas chef Vicky Ratnani wrote "Biggest mistake. Shame and Sad."

Malaika Arora too had questioned the need for opening liquor stores amid lockdown. "I still don't get wat was the need or desperation or necessity to open liquor shops!! Bad bad idea. Only gonna create more chaos, domestic abuse, child abuse," she wrote in an Instagram story.

