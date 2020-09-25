Asha Bhosle Mourns The Death Of Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

In what is yet another major loss to the Indian entertainment industry this year, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on September 25, 2020.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages, was mourned by celebrities and artists across the nation, including from many regional entertainment industries.

Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle released a statement condoling SPB's death. It reads, "This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubramaniam's demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artiste. His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend. He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artiste has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu."

SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus earlier, and was hospitalized on August 5, 2020. Although he recovered from COVID-19 and showed signs of improvement briefly, his health continued to deteriorate and he was eventually put on ventilator support. He passed away at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, in the afternoon, due to cardio-respiratory arrest. He was 74.

Notably, SPB had won six National Film Awards, a number of regional film awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. He began his career as a playback singer with the 1966 Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He had also dabbled with acting and dubbing. His glorious career spanned over 54 years.

