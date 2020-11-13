Athiya Shetty On Shooting Amid The Pandemic: It Would Be Unfair To Say That I Don’t Want To Work

Many in the Hindi film industry have cautiously stepped back into working COVID-19 amid the pandemic, and have spoken about the enormous hygiene measures being taken on sets to keep the cast and crew safe. Actor Athiya Shetty, who has yet resumed her film shoots, but has been shooting for a few commercials, spoke up about how she is looking at getting back to work amid the pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Athiya said, "If I've to shoot even during the pandemic right now, I'd be okay with that. There are so many people risking their lives to come on set. It'd be unfair for me to say that, I don't want to work in this pandemic. Everybody is being cautious and careful. So, I'd also love to be back on a set, and I'm definitely up for working."

She added, "To be honest, yes, I've started working, and it has been absolutely been done with utmost care. People have been responsible and it has been smooth so far."

However, this hasn't stopped her from worrying about the unknown, as she said, "Of course there's a fear looking on our heads constantly because we don't have a cure or vaccine yet, and we don't have a case study which we can refer to. Every case is different, it reacts very differently in each person's body. I also have a fear of affecting my loved ones, that will always be there."

Talking about work, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the comedy drama directed by Debamitra Biswal.

