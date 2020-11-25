Ayushmann Khurrana Feels He Is Going Through The Best Phase Of His Career; Explains What Worked

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Through his groundbreaking films, he has pushed the boundaries of the kinds of films made and the issues addressed. Ayushmann says that his films are extension of his personality and beliefs and what he wants for the country.

The Andhadhun actor cracked success despite taking an off-beat path; maybe it was precisely that that got him to where he is. Talking about this, Pinkvilla quoted him as saying, "I believe what has worked for me is that I decided in swimming against the tide and was totally myself. I stayed true to who I'm in real life while I was at it. I believed that India was ready to see a different form of entertaining cinema that was real, relatable and taboo breaking because I was ready to see such cinema and knew of many people who were having the same dialogue with me."

He continued, "My films are an extension of my personality, my beliefs, my vision for my country. I think people understand that I want to do my best for society, for my fellow citizens and I don't want to fail them ever. I definitely think that I'm going through the best phase of my career and I want this phase to continue for a long time."

Ayushmann added, "It's gratifying to see people relate to my journey because most of India go through the same drill while aspiring to find success. I'm one of them, I will always be one of them and bring out their stories and lives in the form of cinema because I'm deeply inspired by the heroism of the self-made, idealistic, inclusive people of India."

Talking about work, Ayushmann is currently working on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

