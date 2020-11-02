ayushmann-khurrana-is-staying-away-from-his-family-while-shooting-for-chandigarh-kare-aashiqui

The ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic has left us all worried, especially about stepping out of our houses for work, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana is no different. The actor is currently shooting in Chandigarh for his next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is being helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. However, even though Ayushmann is currently shooting in his home town, he is preferring to stay away from his family. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Ayushmann revealed that he has checked himself into a hotel, and will stay there till the shooting of the film comes to an end.

Ayushmann said, "I've been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic, and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family as well. My wife and kids can never come in harm's way because of me. Now, that I've started to work, my parents in Chandigarh, too, should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restart the film industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus."

Ayushmann also shared that he has not checked into a hotel alone, but with the entire production team. "We all are going to stay there (at the hotel) till the end of the schedule. In fact, even when I go to meet my family nowadays, we observe social distance measures and also wear our respective masks. I must admit it feels odd but at the same time, it's extremely important for our safety," stated the Vicky Donor actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Normalising Taboo Topics Through His Films

Ayushmann is waiting for the shoot to get over as soon as possible so that he can catch up with his family. The team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is taking all the precautionary measures during the shoot of the film, and all the members of the unit including Ayushmann are getting tested for COVID-19 at regular intervals.

On a related note, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Wedding Anniversary Wishes To Each Other Is Couple Goals!