Ayushmann Khurrana Is Pumped About Shooting In His Hometown Chandigarh For The First Time

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to star in Abhishek Kapoor's progressive love story titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opened up about getting to shoot in his hometown Chandigarh. He revealed that this will be the first time he is shooting in Chandigarh and is super excited about it. He also spoke about how the seed of him becoming an actor was planted in the city.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann was quoted as saying, "It is remarkable that this will be the first time I'm shooting in Chandigarh! The process is going to be exceedingly special and I'm going to soak in every second of this experience."

He added that Chandigarh is the city that gave him the wind beneath his wings to chase his passion to be an actor. "This city and the remarkable people of Chandigarh have given me so much love and confidence right from my school days when I started doing theatre. The seed of me becoming an actor was planted here and I couldn't be more excited to shoot my next here," he said.

Expressing gratitude towrads the city and its people for always celebrating his every milestone, Ayushmann said, "Even when I became an actor, this city has constantly showered me with their overwhelming love. I'm indebted to my home town and all the people who have always supported me. Actors are nothing without the love of audience's and I can confidently say that the Chandigarh people have always been my biggest supporters."

He said that the people of Chandigarh have stood behind him like a rock and have always been a motivational force, and therefore he can't thank them enough. "So, shooting in Chandigarh is like life coming to a full circle," he added.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also stars Vaani Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana And Vaani Kapoor's Film Gets Title: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Normalising Taboo Topics Through His Films