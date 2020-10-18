Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Normalising Taboo Topics Through His Films

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry, as the actor who successfully pushes boundaries through his films. From a film about a sperm donor (Vicky Donor) to one which addresses the caste system head-on (Article 15), Ayushmann has dared to do what other actors would shy away from.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann opened up on how he tries to normalise conversations that are taboo, through his films.

"I have been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India through my cinema. You will notice that right since my debut film (Vicky Donor), with my choice of films, I have tried to do my bit to have a constructive conversation with society about the need for change," he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued, "I've always strongly felt that through cinema, we could ask society to widen its gaze towards important subjects that were not being addressed. We were a shy country, we still are, and there is beauty to that, but what I'm most happy about is how the people of my country have appreciated my style of cinema."

Ayushmann's blockbuster 2018 film Badhaai Ho, celebrates its second anniversary of release. Ayushmann points that the film, which is about a couple who get pregnant in their 50s, received so much love and is indicative of the society's desire to normalise taboo topics.

"Their love is the biggest proof that our society wants to normalise deep-seated issues and that's the biggest validation for me as an artiste. With Badhaai Ho, I tried to normalise the sexual desires that our parents could have and there's nothing wrong in that. For Bollywood, this storyline was rare but it was necessary," he said.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's film about a cross-functional athlete, starring opposite Vaani Kapoor.

