Ayushmann Khurrana On Shooting Abhishek Kapoor’s Film: Feels Like Another Lifetime

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is one of the few Bollywood actors to have returned to sets amid the Coronavirus pandemic, opened up on how it feels to shoot in these times.

All set to film a love story with director Abhishek Kapoor, Ayushmann said that it feels like they are making movies in another lifetime, referring to all that has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm starting to shoot for my progressive love story with Abhishek Kapoor in October and I'm looking forward to being on a film set again. It feels like we are all making movies in another lifetime," said Ayushmann, speaking to IANS.

"I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew, who are also based out of Chandigarh. It's really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months," he added.

Talking about getting over the paranois surrounding the pandemic and jumping into work, he said, "It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I'm fully focused to work now, of course with all safety measures."

He hopes that the Hindi film industry takes the right steps to resuming work post the lockdown. "If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I'm glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this," he said.

Ayushmann will be collaborating with Abhishek Kapoor for the first time in an untitled romantic drama, which also stars Vaani Kapoor.

