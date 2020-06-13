Ayushmann Khurrana’s TV Host Days’ Throwback Pictures Shared By Nikhil Chinappa!

Ayushmann Khurrana has risen to be one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry out of his sheer talent. Even before he became an actor, Ayushmann always knew that he wanted to be in the entertainment field.

Many of us might remember Ayushmann from his VJ days, when he was hosting shows on MTV, and India's Got Talent, on Colors TV. Recently, Nikhil Chinnappa shared throwback pictures and video of Ayushmann and him, when they were hosting India's Got Talent. They are a treat to watch! Take a look.

Sharing a few pictures where Ayushmann and Nikhil can be seen touring the country for the show, Nikhil wrote, "As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then #IndiasGotTalent @ColorsTV. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is."

In the video, which is from ten years ago, the two can be seen dancing without a care in their make-up van. Nikhil wrote, "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV Thanks for the video Nikhil Vyas.. more pics coming up next."

The images feel like they are from ages ago, looking at the growth that Ayushmann has now achieved in his career.

His most recent film is Gulabo Sitabo, which released on the digital platform. Ayushmann starred alongside his idol, Amitabh Bachchan in the film, which has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and has received favourable reviews from critics and audiences alike.

