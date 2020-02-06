    For Quick Alerts
      Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Goes All Guns Blazing & On A Bone-breaking Spree For Sibling Love

      The wait is finally over! Tiger Shroff is back on the big screen as Ronnie and we are super excited to see him back in an action-packed avatar in Baaghi 3.

      The actor took to his Twitter page to drop the trailer and wrote, "The rebel is back & this time he's up against a nation to fight his greatest battle! Catch the explosive #Baaghi3Trailer."

      The 3.41 minute video begins with Tiger Shroff's Ronnie mouthing a dialogue which goes like, "Log rishton mein hadee paar kar leta hai, mera ek aisa rishta thha jiske liye maine sarhade paar kar li." We are then introduced to his brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) and their unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie always comes to the rescue whenever Vikram falls in any trouble.

      However, things took a major turn when a certain event leads Vikram to travel abroad to complete some work. On this trip, Vikram gets kidnapped by people who are not to be messed with but as Ronnie witnesses his brother getting beaten and kidnapped, he knows that he will do whatever it takes to destroy anyone and anything that stands in the way of Vikram's safety. Our man then goes all guns blazing and bone-breaking spree to see his brother safe again, even if it means that he independently has to take on an entire country.

      Watch the trailer here.

      Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma. The film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

      Baaghi 3 Poster: Tiger Shroff's Ronnie Is Ready For His Greatest Battle Against A Nation

      ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff's Birthday Wish For Dad Jackie Shroff: 'Won't Ever Be As Cool, Good Looking As You'

      Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
